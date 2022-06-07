Voting button

Tuesday is primary day in New Jersey.

Voters will head to the polls to choose nominees for the 7th congressional district, which includes all of Hunterdon County, and parts of Essex, Morris, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties.

Democrat Tom Malinowski holds that seat now. He's facing challenger Roger Bacon in the Democratic primary race.

Seven candidates are seeking the Republican nomination.

Voters will also have a say in the nominees for leadership positions in their communities.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

