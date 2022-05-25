police car

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says there will be an increased police presence at schools on Wednesday, a day after a deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.

He tweeted that while there are no credible threats, the attorney general's office directed police departments to step up patrols.

He said state police will be on-hand at schools that don't have local police departments.

Murphy said his administration will do everything in its power "to ensure students, parents, and educators feel safe at school."

An 18-year-old gunman killed at least 19 children and 2 adults on Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

