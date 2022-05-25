New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says there will be an increased police presence at schools on Wednesday, a day after a deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.
He tweeted that while there are no credible threats, the attorney general's office directed police departments to step up patrols.
While there are no credible threats, @NewJerseyOAG has directed law enforcement to increase their presence at schools throughout New Jersey effective immediately. The @NJSP will increase their presence at the schools where Troopers are the primary law enforcement.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 25, 2022
He said state police will be on-hand at schools that don't have local police departments.
Murphy said his administration will do everything in its power "to ensure students, parents, and educators feel safe at school."
An 18-year-old gunman killed at least 19 children and 2 adults on Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.