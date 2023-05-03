TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey officials say a campaign manager for a would-be candidate in the 2021 governor's race has been charged with election fraud.

James Devine, 61, admitted to investigators that he filed nearly 2,000 bogus petitions to try to get his candidate on the ballot for the Democratic primary, said the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

The Lambertville man sent about 2,000 fraudulent voter certifications around April 5, 2021 to support a petition to get gubernatorial hopeful Lisa McCormick on the ballot for the June 8, 2021 Democratic primary election, the AG said.

The New Jersey Democratic State Committee noticed suspicious similarities with the certifications, and a judge removed McCormick from the ballot on April 13, citing the irregularities, officials said.

Devine was charged with a third-degree offense involving nomination certificates, a third-degree charge of tampering with public records or information and a fourth-degree charge of falsifying or tampering with records.

Third-degree crimes carry a 3-5 year prison sentence and $15,000 fine, and fourth-degree offenses could lead to 18 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.