A congressman from New Jersey says he wants to find "commonsense solutions" to the country's toughest problems.

U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr., who represents Hunterdon and Warren counties, has joined Congress' Problem Solvers Caucus, he said in a news release Wednesday.

It's an independent, bipartisan group made up equally of Democrats and Republicans. The group, co-chaired by Pennsylvania's Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, says its goal is to find common ground on key issues across the country.

"Every day of gridlock in Washington is another day that issues impacting my constituents at home go unaddressed," said Kean, a Republican, in a statement. "... I look forward to working with the Problem Solvers Caucus to find common sense solutions to cut inflation, build a 21st century economy that promotes innovation, and keep our communities safe.”