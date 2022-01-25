TRENTON, NJ - Some residents in New Jersey now have access to free over-the-counter COVID-19 tests.
The NJ Department of Human Services announced Tuesday, Human Service’s NJ FamilyCare health coverage program is covering eight over-the-counter COVID-19 tests per month at no cost to its members.
NJ FamilyCare reports providing health coverage to about 2 million residents.
NJ FamilyCare members can go to a participating pharmacy for up to four test kits without a prescription per month, with each kit containing two tests.
Coverage includes specific test kits offered by BinaxNow, CareStart, InteliSwab and QuickVue. Additional kids may be covered in the future.
Residents can visit www.njfamilycare.org or call 1-800-701-0710 to learn more about NJ FamilyCare.