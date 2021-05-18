Fire truck

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TWP, N.J. | After a large forest fire erupted in South Jersey on Sunday, officials say it is finally contained.

Fire officials told 69 News reporters that as of Tuesday morning at around 8 a.m., the forest fire spanning about 900 acres in Little Egg Harbor Township has been contained.

Some interior areas are still smoking, but there is a tight containment line around them, reports state. Fire officials will continue to monitor the area, and no injuries or structure damage has been reported.

There is also no word on what started the fire, and officials are believed to still be investigating. 

