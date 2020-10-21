New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy news conference

BLACKWOOD, N.J. - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy abruptly left an event after announcing he was going into quarantine after he just found out a person he was in contact with over the weekend had tested positive for COVID-19.

Murphy, a Democrat, was speaking at a workforce development event his office organized with Democratic Rep. Donald Norcross at Camden County College when he said he had just learned a contact had tested positive.

The governor said he has no symptoms and last tested negative on Monday. He planned to get tested again on Wednesday.

"I will now unfortunately have to take myself off the field," he said. "I can't ask President Trump not to come to Bedminster and not do a fundraiser and sit here myself." 

Murphy was referring to President Donald Trump's fundraiser at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club early this month, which occurred just hours before the president said he tested positive for the virus. Murphy earlier called the event irresponsible.

Murphy didn't say who the contact was or what the context of their meeting was.

New Jersey has had more than 222,000 positive cases and 14,438 deaths. The state's daily coronavirus figures have doubled over the past month, state officials said earlier this week.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.