New Jersey is seeing a significant jump in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations but Governor Phil Murphy says new lockdown measures are unlikely this winter.
"You have to leave it on the table but I don't see it honestly. Among other reasons, we have a very high degree of vaccinations," said Governor Murphy. "Folks are getting boosted, which clearly gives another layer of protection against this. I was in the biggest mall in North America yesterday a very high rate of masking which is a good thing."
Murphy says he believes those efforts will be enough to pull the state through the winter.