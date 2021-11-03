TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli were virtually deadlocked early Wednesday after a campaign centered on the incumbent’s progressive policies and handling of the pandemic.
The race was too close to call with votes from Tuesday's election still being tallied.
Incomplete returns showed Ciattarelli and the first-term governor separated by about 1,200 votes out of more than 2.3 million cast.
Both contenders spoke overnight, saying the race is far from over.
"We're all sorry that tonight could not yet be the celebration we wanted it to be, but as I said, when every vote is counted -- and every vote will be counted -- we hope to have a celebration," Murphy said.
"We've got to have time to make sure every legal vote is counted. I'm confident, I'm confident that when they are, I can stand before you and not say 'we're winning,' I can stand before you and say 'we won,'" Ciattarelli said.
A Ciattarelli win would send a jolt through state and national politics, though a win by Murphy for a second consecutive term as a Democrat would break historic trends in the state.