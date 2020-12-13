Virus Outbreak Pfizer Vaccine

The Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant is shown in Portage, Mich., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. The U.S. gave the final go-ahead Friday to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans.

 Paul Sancya - staff, AP

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- The governor of New Jersey says health care workers in New Jersey will begin receiving vaccinations for the coronavirus this week at a Newark hospital.

Gov. Phil Murphy told ABC’s “This Week” program that he will be at University Hospital in Newark on Tuesday for the first COVID-19 vaccinations.

Murphy said the bulk of the 76,000 doses constituting the first batch of the Pfizer vaccine will go to health care workers with some going to residents and staff at long-term care homes.

The governor said he believes that by April or May, everyone in the state will have access to one of the vaccines.

