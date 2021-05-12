TRENTON, N.J. | New Jersey's mental health services just expanded greatly in funds, as they will receive millions in funding in the wake of COVID-19, according to a Department of Human Services press release.
The New Jersey Human Services Acting Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced Wednesday that the Murphy Administration has secured $22.6 million in federal funds, to expand and support mental health services, according to DHS.
“We are grateful for this federal funding to maintain and expand the services that individuals need," Acting Commissioner Adelman said. "And we want people to know they are not alone and that help remains available.”
The funding will be used to enhance the mental health services system for residents, such as promoting community outreach efforts, and has an overall goal of reducing visits to emergency departments or inpatient admissions.
Several programs and internal departments are being issued these funds to improve and expand, and greater connect with individuals in the community. Many of these are community based programs, that are free to residents and can greatly benefit others.
For more information on these programs and where to find them, visit the New Jersey Department of Human Services' website.