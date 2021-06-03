New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey’s Democrat-led Legislature has passed a bill to end the public health emergency brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The measure passed Thursday with Democrats in favor and Republicans against it.

The legislation ends most of the more than 100 executive orders that Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy enacted to address the pandemic, but leaves about a dozen of them in place until January.

The bill won’t go into effect until 30 days after it's signed into law. Murphy, whose administration was involved in drafting the measure, said he will sign the legislation Friday.

