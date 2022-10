TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey lawmakers are pushing ahead with a plan they hope will help make navigating the Motor Vehicle Commission's website a little easier.

A bill setting up a call center overwhelmingly passed the state Assembly on Monday.

Operators at the call center would answer phones and walk people through the website.

There would be English and Spanish-speaking operators.

A similar bill must pass New Jersey's state Senate before it goes to Gov. Phil Murphy to sign.