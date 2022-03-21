A police officer in New Jersey is taking his role as a community servant to a new level.
He spends time each week in the classroom, where he teaches students about the importance of hard work.
"Raise your hand, someone to volunteer," said Officer Reggie Wright with East Brunswick Police.
Wright no longer patrols, instead he makes the rounds every week to elementary schools in East Brunswick, N.J., spending time with 600 fifth grade students at 8 different schools.
An officer on a mission to teach what he learned in life, outside the classroom. Like, for example, how to live your dreams.
"So basketball kind of guided me growing up in the city of Trenton there was so much that kind of derailed me," said Wright.
Officer Wright says his determination from a young age to play professional basketball shaped a lot of his life, all for the better.
Keeping him away from poor choices and bad influences, while motivating him to succeed in school
Through hard work more than raw talent, he says, he went on to play professional basketball in Europe.
"I was always thinking ahead. So I always had the end in mind. Where do I want to be?" said Wright.
After conquering his first goal. inspired by a friend, he set a new goal: joining the police force.
"I said man, here's a peer of mine who looks like me. That's going to have a positive impact within the community," he said.
Today, he's building his own legacy of community impact.
"I expect you to do your work with excellence."
Inspiring the next generation to set goals early, while giving them the tools to try to meet them.
"One of my goals is to come to school and get very good grades so I can go to college and become an entertainer," said Kaylee Craig, a student in Officer Wright's class.
"He taught me this saying, show me your friends and I'll show you your future so I've been thinking very carefully about who I'm friends with and who I'm not friends with," said student Aditya Bhattacharjw.
If you ask the students. they say they're starting to believe they can do what they set their minds to, 'cause Officer Wright is already proof that it works.
"The curriculum talks about setting reachable goals, making responsible decisions, identify managing your emotions, the effectiveness of communication, the influence of the peer group," said Wright.
It's part of the Jersey-based program called Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence. Officer Wright says the lessons rang true to him, so he pitched it to the schools.
And his students are proof he has succeeded again.
"My favorite thing that's definitely I like getting taught is respect, it tells me how to respect others, it tells me how other people respect me," said student Michal Jankowski.