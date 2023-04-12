HAMPTON TWP., N.J. - Dozens of dead animals were found in a truck outside of a strip mall in New Jersey.

Dozens more, alive and covered in fleas and feces, were saved from that same vehicle.

"It just smelled like rotten, dirty moldy feces," said Jaime Hall, a volunteer with Eleventh Hour Rescue. "It smelled like death."

Eleventh Hour Rescue says there were more than 50 dead cats and dogs stuffed inside the bed of a pickup, at a strip mall in Hampton Township, Sussex County.

Inside the vehicle were more than 35 surviving animals with fear on their faces.

"It was like a clown car," said Hall. "There's just more under the seats, behind the seats, in carriers."

Troopers were called to the Marshalls parking lot at around 4:45 p.m. Monday. They say they found an abandoned Chevy Silverado with all the animals.

State Police say the owner, 53-year-old Lynn Leanord of Virginia, then arrived at the scene, and was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. She's been released with a pending court date.

That same truck remained behind the store Wednesday afternoon.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing.

"There were whole containers of dead kittens individually wrapped, labeled," said Hall. "There were two bigger cats in a carrier that had been dead for quite some time. There was a garbage bag wrapped up with a dog wearing a pink sweater that had been deceased for a while."

Hall said the many responding rescues were told, "during her move, she decided to take not only all of her living animals, but the deceased pets that she had kept in her freezer."

The animals are being nursed back to health at various rescues and shelters throughout the area. Many are expected to be put up for adoption in the coming weeks.

Among the survivors at Eleventh Hour Rescue are now-content pups Simone, Alvin and Theodore.