NEW JERSEY -- Colonel Patrick J. Callahan raised the 100th Anniversary Flag at New Jersey State Police Headquarters Sunday afternoon, marking the 100th anniversary of the New Jersey State Police, from 1921 to 2021.
Throughout the year the department says they we will be highlighting significant events in their history as well as several special commemorative projects.
One-hundred years ago Sunday, Jan 24, Senator Clarence Case introduced Senate Bill #74, which was simply known as “The State Police Bill.” That bill would ultimately be signed into law on March 28, 1921, forming the Department of the New Jersey State Police, officials say.
In recognition of the important date, Colonel Callahan personally raised the official 100th anniversary New Jersey State Police flag alongside a trooper wearing a historical uniform.
The department urges people to follow their Twitter and Facebook page throughout the year as they share significant historical events, lesser known stories, and old photos through 100 years of service and dedication to the citizens of New Jersey.