RAHWAY, N.J. - The New Jersey State Police and Rahway Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with finding a missing two-year-old boy and his mother.
Sebastian Rios, 2, and his mother, Yasemin Uyaf, 24, both of Rahway in Union County, New Jersey, are believed to have been abducted by Sebastian's father, Tyler Rios, 27, of Highland Park, N.J. earlier Friday.
Tyler is believed to be operating a 2018 silver Ford Fiesta with New Jersey license plates S34NVH, state police said.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Tyler Rios, Yasemin Uyaf, or Sebastian Rios is asked to call the Rahway Police Department at 732-827-2200.
Anonymous tips are welcomed.