Gerry Cardinale
https://cardinale.senatenj.com/

TRENTON, NJ – State Senator Gerry Cardinale has died at 86. 

The New Jersey State Senate said that Cardinale died Saturday morning at Pascack Valley Hospital after a brief illness. Officials say it was not Covid-related. 

Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-Middlesex) issued the following statement Saturday on the passing of State Senator Gerald Cardinale:

“I am deeply saddened to learn that Senator Cardinale has passed away.

“Gerry was a well-respected legislator for over four decades. He was known for his diplomacy, tact, passion and integrity. He will be greatly missed. His passing is a loss for the Legislature, his constituents and most importantly his family.

“I offer my deepest condolences to Gerry’s wife of 62 years, Carole, his five children and the entire Cardinale family.

“May he rest in peace.”

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.