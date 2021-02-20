TRENTON, NJ – State Senator Gerry Cardinale has died at 86.
The New Jersey State Senate said that Cardinale died Saturday morning at Pascack Valley Hospital after a brief illness. Officials say it was not Covid-related.
It is with deepest sadness and grief that we share the heartbreaking news that long-serving State Senator Gerry Cardinale (R-39), passed away this morning at Pascack Valley Hospital after a brief illness (not Covid-related). He was 86 years old. pic.twitter.com/zFvSK1Awwg— NJ Senate GOP (@senatenj) February 20, 2021
Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-Middlesex) issued the following statement Saturday on the passing of State Senator Gerald Cardinale:
“I am deeply saddened to learn that Senator Cardinale has passed away.
“Gerry was a well-respected legislator for over four decades. He was known for his diplomacy, tact, passion and integrity. He will be greatly missed. His passing is a loss for the Legislature, his constituents and most importantly his family.
“I offer my deepest condolences to Gerry’s wife of 62 years, Carole, his five children and the entire Cardinale family.
“May he rest in peace.”