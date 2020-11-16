TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday reduced indoor and outdoor gathering limits because of the COVID-19 resurgence.
The Democrat ordered indoor gatherings to fall from 25 to 10 and outdoor get-togethers from 500 to 150 people.
The new indoor limit goes into effect Tuesday at 6 a.m., while the outdoor level kicks in Nov. 23.
"It gives me no joy to do this, believe me," Murphy said during a noon news conference.
The lower levels come just before Thanksgiving and ahead of the winter holidays.
New Jersey's coronavirus levels have been spiking, which Murphy has said amounts to a “second wave.”
"Right now, with the numbers we have been seeing, we have to take these steps," Murphy said.
The average increase over the first seven days of this month reached roughly 2,135, up from about 590 cases a day in early October. The average caseload increase for the first week of September was nearly 340 cases, according to state Health Department figures.