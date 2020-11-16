Virus Outbreak New Jersey

Jakaya Lewis, left, waits in line with her mother Trina Ayers to get tested for COVID-19 at an urgent care clinic in Newark, N.J., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Gov. Phil Murphy has once again signed an executive order to extend New Jersey's public health emergency, citing a steep increase in coronavirus cases in recent days.

 Seth Wenig - staff, AP

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday reduced indoor and outdoor gathering limits because of the COVID-19 resurgence.

The Democrat ordered indoor gatherings to fall from 25 to 10 and outdoor get-togethers from 500 to 150 people.

The new indoor limit goes into effect Tuesday at 6 a.m., while the outdoor level kicks in Nov. 23.

"It gives me no joy to do this, believe me," Murphy said during a noon news conference.

The lower levels come just before Thanksgiving and ahead of the winter holidays.

New Jersey's coronavirus levels have been spiking, which Murphy has said amounts to a “second wave.”

"Right now, with the numbers we have been seeing, we have to take these steps," Murphy said.

The average increase over the first seven days of this month reached roughly 2,135, up from about 590 cases a day in early October. The average caseload increase for the first week of September was nearly 340 cases, according to state Health Department figures.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.