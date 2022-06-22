A wildfire in a New Jersey state park was caused by an illegal campfire.
The 13,000-acre fire at Wharton State Forest in southern New Jersey is now 95% contained, said the state forest fire service Wednesday morning.
An investigation is underway into who lit the campfire, officials said.
Road closures have been lifted and some areas have reopened, but the area may be smoky for a while.
The blaze, which was first spotted Sunday morning, was fueled by wind and low humidity, officials said.
Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the New Jersey Forest Fire Service at 609-726-9010.