PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - New Jersey's ban on plastic bags went into effect Wednesday.
Both single-use plastic bags and foam food service products are now banned.
A lot of stores are giving out free reusable bags to help people make the transition.
"Wawa has 272 stores in New Jersey...we're handing out 1000 bags at each location to support our communities and embrace the change," said Chelsea Kechely, general manager of Wawa in Phillipsburg.
Businesses smaller than 2500 square feet are allowed to provide or sell single-use paper bags, but larger grocery stores can only provide reusable options.
"It's good because there's a lot of garbage that ends up getting blown away in the parking lots and stuff. It's not too much trouble to get a couple of cloth bags and bag it yourself. Anything to help the environment," said Yanni Tasevski, of Stewartsville.
While some welcome the change, others are hesitant.
"I think it's going to be harder on our seniors and even the ones who are handicapped. I don't know what they're thinking of," said Peggy Hissim, of Oxford.
The ban is considered one of, if not the strictest, in the nation.
It was signed into law in November of 2020, giving businesses 18 months prepare.
Last November, New Jersey made the change to only allow plastic straws to be provided upon the request of customers.
Businesses could be fined up to $5,000 per day for repeated violations.