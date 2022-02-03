HARMONY TWP, NJ - New Jersey State Police is seeking help locating a missing endangered man from Harmony Township.
NJSP say 42-year-old Bryan Vanassen was last seen at his home on January 31st around 7:00 a.m.
Officials say Vanassen left the home without his cell phone and is believed to be driving a black 1988 Ford Bronco, with a 4-inch lift, large black antenna on the rear, and chrome grill guard with New Jersey license plate A87NZY.
**PLEASE SHARE**— NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) February 2, 2022
**MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON**
New Jersey State Police Seeking Public's Assistance with Locating Missing Endangered Man
The NJSP is seeking the public's assistance with locating Bryan T. Vanassen, 42, of Harmony Township, N.J. https://t.co/ji7WbOye44 pic.twitter.com/VNH4bKWoBL
He is known to frequent Easton in Northampton County.
Vanassen is described as a white male, 5'11", 150 pounds, balding with brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and black jogging pants with a silver stripe.
Police say he suffers from depression and anxiety and it is unknown if he has his medications with him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop "B" Washington Station Detective Bureau at (908) 689-3101.