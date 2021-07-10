Sebastian Rios

RAHWAY, N.J. - The New Jersey State Police announced Saturday morning the Amber Alert for a two-year-old boy has been canceled. 

Sebastian Rios, 2, and his mother, Yasemin Uyaf, 24, both of Rahway in Union County, New Jersey, were reported as possibly abducted by Sebastian's father, Tyler Rios, 27, of Highland Park, N.J. on Friday.

The Amber Alert was canceled around 7:00 a.m. Saturday. 

