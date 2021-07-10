RAHWAY, N.J. - The New Jersey State Police announced Saturday morning the Amber Alert for a two-year-old boy has been canceled.
***UPDATE*** The Amber Alert for Sebastian Rios, 2, of Rahway, N.J. has been canceled.https://t.co/ns8E4EYX3Y pic.twitter.com/ZZbbBpVfzk— NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) July 10, 2021
Sebastian Rios, 2, and his mother, Yasemin Uyaf, 24, both of Rahway in Union County, New Jersey, were reported as possibly abducted by Sebastian's father, Tyler Rios, 27, of Highland Park, N.J. on Friday.
The Amber Alert was canceled around 7:00 a.m. Saturday.