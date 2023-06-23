PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Officials are confirming details about a fire in Phillipsburg from over the weekend.

The Office of the Prosecutor confirms one of the two victims rescued from the building died. The report says the male victim was taken to the hospital where he died on Monday.

The fire happened Sunday just before 6:20 in the morning in the 100 block of Mercer Street.

Firefighters were dispatched to the structure fire and say they discovered two people inside.

A 53-year-old female, found on the second floor of the building, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The 32-year-old man, found on the first floor, died from smoke inhalation.

The victim was identified as Peace Mazelis of Phillipsburg.

A preliminary investigation shows the fire began in a fire floor bedroom. The cause of the fire in undetermined, but does appear to be electrical in nature, officials report.

The fire remains under investigation and does not appear to be suspicious.