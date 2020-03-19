12 p.m. - New Jersey Governor Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Oliver, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and others will provide an update on coronavirus.
Watch Live on WFMZ.com and 69 WFMZ-TV
12 p.m. - New Jersey Governor Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Oliver, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and others will provide an update on coronavirus.
Watch Live on WFMZ.com and 69 WFMZ-TV
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Clouds and perhaps a few late-day breaks of sun.
Cloudy and mild with a touch of rain or drizzle, also areas of fog.
More clouds than sun, becoming windy and much warmer; a shower or two around, even an afternoon or evening thunderstorm.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.