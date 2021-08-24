EASTON, Pa. - Both Pennsylvania and New Jersey plan on welcoming Afghan refugees, but where exactly they'll call home is still being determined.
American citizens, Green Card holders, Afghan-natives who helped the U.S. and those considered vulnerable are among the thousands of people being flown out of Afghanistan.
A senior official with the Biden administration tells us everyone is going through extensive security in Europe or Asia before arriving at Dulles International Airport for a COVID test. They're then being temporarily housed at one of four military bases across the country, including Fort Dix in New Jersey.
"If they want to stay in the great Garden State, we'll do everything we can to make that work for them and for us,” New Jersey's Governor Phil Murphy said at his coronavirus briefing this week.
Murphy says specifics are still being determined.
"How many? I think a significant amount...I don't have a precise number for you, but a significant amount. Secondly when? Imminently,” said Murphy. "Priority number one is the safety and security of these folks."
As refugees are given medical and employment resources at bases, Pennsylvania is identifying housing options to be available for resettlement.
However, the federal government is who decides how many refugees will ultimately end up in the Keystone State, according to Pennsylvania officials.
Gov. Tom Wolf's Office said in a statement, "while the administration does not directly provide placement services, we are in contact with our federal and local partners to coordinate resources."
WFMZ reached out to several organizations that work with refugees in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, all of which are expecting more information in the coming days.