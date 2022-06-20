PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Police in New Jersey are investigating after a group home client allegedly assaulted a group home worker and a police officer.
The Warren County Prosecutor's Office reports Wilfredo Colon, 25 of Phillipsburg, assaulted the group home worker on June 12.
Authorities responded to the group home, located in the 100 block of S. 7th Street around 9:00 a.m., for a disruptive client who assaulted a worker. Officers say Colon locked himself in his bedroom and officials were not able to convince him to leave.
Once officers were able to get inside the bedroom they began to escort him out of the residence. Police say this is when Colon assaulted an officer by punching him in his face and biting his hand. Colon was taken into custody.
Colon is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, simple assault and disorderly conduct.