PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - A Phillipsburg man is behind bars at New Jersey State Prison on charges of sexual assault involving juveniles.
The Warren County prosecutor says Christopher Vielma was sentenced last week to 17 years at New Jersey State Prison with 17 years parole ineligibility. Vielma was also sentenced to 10 years at New Jersey State Prison subject to the No Early Release Act for each charge.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
Vielma is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault. He is also subject to Megan's Law registration and parole supervision for life.
The convictions are related to a February 2020 investigation of sexual abuse in Phillipsburg and Flemington.
Authorities say two victims were involved in the investigation. The first was between the ages of 10 and 14 when the abuse first occurred. The second victim was between the ages of 12 and 16.
Vielma pleaded guilty on April 21.