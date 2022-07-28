WHITE TWP., NJ - A fight is brewing over a planned warehouse in White Township, New Jersey.

The company, Jaindl Farms, wants to put an 800,000 square foot warehouse right next to the Delaware River on what is currently farmland, but neighbors and a nonprofit group are pushing back.

The warehouse would go on Foul Rift Road, a quiet street in White Township, home to small farmers like Victoria Johnson.

"We have chickens, ducks, pheasants, rabbits, we've done turkeys and everything else as well. We love this area," said Johnson.

But with the planned warehouse, the neighborhood could soon get a lot busier. Johnson said she's worried about the traffic.

"We have a small county route. It is not meant for that. We have enough traffic with farmers," said Johnson.

But the Delaware Riverkeeper Network tells us it's more concerned with how close the building would be to the river.

"This is just a terrible project, and it's irresponsible development," said Fred Stine, the Delaware Riverkeeper Network Community Action Coordinator.

Stine tells us the biggest concern is the sewage the building would produce. More than 33,000 gallons a day according to the application with New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

"All that sewage could be working its way right to the Delaware River, and the Delaware River provides drinking water for 17 million people," said Stine.

That's why Stine is organizing people to speak at an upcoming DEP meeting on August 5th (https://www.nj.gov/dep/wqmp/wmpnotices.html) about the project.

"We can stop this. This is one I think that we have a lot of things going for us," said Stine.

But for people like Johnson, the proposal already has her making other plans.

"Unfortunately we're really not happy and we're looking to move elsewhere," said Johnson.

We did reach out to Jaindl for a comment Thursday, but we did not hear back from the company. On its website, Jaindl says it prides itself on conservation, buying two acres of land to preserve as farmland for every acre it develops. (https://jaindl.com/land-development/community-sustainability/)