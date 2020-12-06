HUNDERTON COUNTY, N.J. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly case of animal cruelty.
The incident happened around 5:20 a.m. Friday morning on Route 202 in Readington Township.
Police say someone reported seeing a vehicle pull onto the shoulder and throw two small dogs onto the highway.
Both were hit by vehicles and died.
The mixed breed dogs weighed an estimated 20 to 40 pounds and were tan and black in color.
Anyone with information is asked to call Readington Township police at (908) 534-4031.