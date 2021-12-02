WASHINGTON, N.J. - So far there have been no arrests made in connection to a Washington Borough homicide investigation.
An Easton man has been charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the homicide in Warren County, New Jersey.
One woman, 84-year-old Elaine Trachin, is dead and her son is critically injured. The victims were found Tuesday night inside their home, just down the block from an elementary school.
Trachin was following a welfare check requested by a neighbor. Police say the neighbor was able to see into the house, and notice that Trachin was unresponsive on the floor.
Police say they also found her 52-year-old disabled son, Bart Trachin, nearby with serious injuries. He was flown to the hospital.
The man charged, Kyle Kaspereen stated he had been in contact with one of the victims regarding a motorcycle sale.
It was during questioning that Kaspereen was caught on camera deleting texts on his phone.
He claimed the messages wouldn't have added up to what he told them, leading prosecutors to believe the call history could help identify the suspect.
Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer says there's still no major updates to share in the case.
"There are a number of people of interest that we are looking at, interviewing and we're just obviously going through the process all of the people that would have information of this incident," said Pfeiffer.
"At this point, no one is under arrest. We do not feel the community is in any danger in any way," continued Pfeiffer. "It is obvious they were attacked, but they were traumatic injuries significant to both parties at that point."
The prosecutor's office met Wednesday night and early Thursday morning to discuss the evidence collected so far.
As of Wednesday night, the home in Washington Borough was still surrounded by crime scene tape and being guarded by a police officer.
Investigators said they expect to release the home back to the family within the next day.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.