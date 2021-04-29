Hackettstown police car generic

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. | A Hackettstown man wanted on outstanding warrants tried unsuccessfully to outrun police and was caught with drugs and needles.

Hackettstown police announced the arrest last month of 34-year-old Gregory Becker on drug and resisting arrest charges.

Shortly before 4 p.m. March 29, a Hackettstown police officer spotted Becker walking along Main Street. Aware Becker had outstanding municipal court criminal and traffic warrants out of Morris County against him, the officer apprehended Becker, according to a news release from Hackettstown police.

The news release does not detail the nature of the $250 criminal warrant or the $750 traffic warrant.

As he was being led to a police vehicle, Becker allegedly took off, running across Route 46 and causing to stop and swerve around the fleeing defendant. Officers caught him as he tried to slip down an alley. A search revealed a wax fold of suspected heroin, four empty folds and a several hypodermic needles, according to police.

Police charged Becker with drug possession, resisting arrest, obstructing the administration of the law and disorderly person offenses for possessing drug paraphernalia. He was released on the Hackettstown charges and Mount Olive Township warrants pending his court appearances.

