NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A postal employee in New Jersey dumped more than 1,800 pieces of mail, including 99 ballots for the upcoming election, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
Nicholas Beauchene, 26, of Kearny, faced arraignment later in the day on charges of delay, secretion or detention of mail and obstruction of mail. It was not known if he had retained a lawyer.
The delay of mail charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The obstruction of mail charge is punishable by up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine, officials said.
The approximately 1,875 pieces of discarded mail were recovered from trash dumpsters on Oct. 2 and Oct. 5, prosecutors said. One of the dumpsters is located outside a bank in North Arlington, Bergen County, about a mile from Beauchene's home; the other is located outside a restaurant in West Orange, Essex County.
The mail had been scheduled to be delivered to addresses on certain postal routes in West Orange and Orange.
In addition to the election ballots for residents in West Orange, prosecutors said 276 campaign flyers from candidates for the West Orange Council and for the school board also were recovered.
Prosecutors said Beauchene was the only mail carrier assigned to deliver to the addresses on the delivery dates.
The recovered mail was placed back into the mail stream for delivery.