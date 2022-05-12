An oral surgery practice said it has a program that aims to help central New Jersey students offset some of their college expenses.
Oral Surgery Group's Wisdom For Wisdom program will provide two central New Jersey students with free wisdom teeth extractions in a bid to help them with the cost of higher education.
Students with needs and in need of wisdom teeth extractions can apply through May 19.
Wisdom teeth typically come in between the ages of 17 and 25, and for some, wisdom teeth removal is not in the budget when also trying to juggle the cost of higher education.
Oral Surgery Group says the Wisdom For Wisdom program reaches students with financial challenges and oral health needs and provides an opportunity to make textbook costs and other expenses more affordable.
How to Apply:
Watch a video about wisdom teeth extraction
Take a short quiz
Submit your application