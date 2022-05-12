Dental care

An oral surgery practice said it has a program that aims to help central New Jersey students offset some of their college expenses.

Oral Surgery Group's Wisdom For Wisdom program will provide two central New Jersey students with free wisdom teeth extractions in a bid to help them with the cost of higher education.

Students with needs and in need of wisdom teeth extractions can apply through May 19.

Wisdom teeth typically come in between the ages of 17 and 25, and for some, wisdom teeth removal is not in the budget when also trying to juggle the cost of higher education.

Oral Surgery Group says the Wisdom For Wisdom program reaches students with financial challenges and oral health needs and provides an opportunity to make textbook costs and other expenses more affordable.

How to Apply:

Watch a video about wisdom teeth extraction

Take a short quiz

Submit your application

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.