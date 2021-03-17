BELVIDERE, N.J. | Prosecutors in New Jersey have filed charges against a Warren County-based financial advisor accused of fleecing investors of at least $200,000.
The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday that it filed two counts of theft by deception against Brian A. Day of Mansfield Township, following a nearly two-year investigation.
Authorities allege the 58-year-old solicited at least $200,000 of “buy-in” money from at least two victims. The money was for an “investment opportunity promising substantial returns,” according to the prosecutor’s office.
But the investment never materialized, and Day allegedly used the money to “finance personal endeavors,” according to a news release. Day operated his financial advisory firm out of Hackettstown.
The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office is asking that anyone who believes they may have also been a victim of Day to contact the office at 908-475-6275 or after hours at 908-589-3922.