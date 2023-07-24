FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. - Authorities in central New Jersey say a school bus monitor was looking at a cell phone with ear buds on while a 6-year-old special needs student sitting behind her became entangled in a seatbelt and was strangled to death.

Now, 27-year-old Amanda Davila is facing a second-degree manslaughter charge in Somerset County.

The girl died last week while riding on a bus for an extended school year program in Franklin Township.

The prosecutor says the girl was secured in her wheelchair in the rear of the bus.

The vehicle hit a series of bumps that caused the girl to slump. That's when investigators say a harness that secured her to the chair tightened around her neck and blocked her airway.

The prosecutor says while this was all happening, Davila was sitting toward the front with ear buds on, when she should have been monitoring the child.