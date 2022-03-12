PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. | A New Jersey family is in urgent need of blood donations, as their young son's crucial medical treatments have been delayed due to low platelet supplies.
Watching Colton McGregor, you would never know he has a life-threatening disease.
He has leukemia that requires numerous appointments at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
"We spent most of the year down at CHOP, said Rebecca McGregor. "We did two rounds of CAR-T therapy, and then he had a bone marrow transplant, so we just actually came home."
But for that last treatment, Colton's mom Rebecca says things didn't happen on schedule.
"They decided to put it off for two weeks and to have it get there because the supplies are so low," she said.
Supplies of blood, and in Colton's case, platelets.
"It has a shelf life. Platelets are only good for 5 days," said Peter Brown.
Brown is with the Red Cross.
He says for the first time ever this past December, the Red Cross declared a national emergency due to low blood supply.
That means hospitals have to make tough decisions.
"They're really going to be triaging on a daily basis who is essential and who needs to be first in line for the treatment," said Brown.
But thankfully, Colton got his treatment which allows him to be on the court.
"Once I get it, I feel 10 times better than I did before I got it.," Colton said.
But Rebecca worries about what could happen if there's another shortage.
"It's scary because you have to rely on the heart of other people to be willing to donate to keep your kid alive," she said.
Alive and thriving thanks to the generosity of others.
"I'm really thankful for the people that did donate. That way I can live," said Colton.
If you would like to help patients like Colton by donating blood or platelets, you can find the resources to do so here.