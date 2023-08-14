A key piece of the infrastructure of my childhood has been wiped away, and I didn’t think it would hurt this much.

In truth, it was crumbling for years. But I gasped when my brother sent a photo of the spot where our northern New Jersey home once stood. The picture shows a void at the center of the large grassy lot, at the end of what is now the whisper of a driveway. The old house on the edge of the Watchung Reservation nature preserve — my old house — had kept families safe and warm since the year James Madison was elected president.

Earlier this year, that house was erased, without a care for my heart.

My parents, now gone, bought the place on Glenside Avenue in Summit in 1968. (They sold it in the ‘80s after we kids left.) Property records say it was built in 1808. It was ancient. The floors were not level and Dad discovered corn cobs in the walls for insulation. I suspect the recent demolition unleashed a torrent of cobs.

And there would have been sobs, had I known that house had an expiration date. I didn’t cry when I got Mike’s photo, but there was a creeping sense of heartbreak. Followed by a low hum of bewilderment: all that stuff on Glenside Avenue, in and around that home with the clanging radiators and the spooky basement and the big kitchen where my mother filled the air with singing and the fragrance of southern cooking — all of that really happened, didn’t it?

Memories are weird. One second, they’re vivid and sweet; the next second, they’re blurry and you have doubts about their veracity. One moment, they’re solid, like the huge slab of rock that covered a primordial well behind our old house; then, they’re turning to mist and you’re not sure you would swear to them in a court of law. But memories, however indistinct, are the portal to the world that was, and they’re a gift.

One night in the early ‘70s, at the height of the Cold War, I lay awake, looking through the window at strange flashes of light in the direction of New York City, 23 miles to the east. Petrified, I thought: this is it — the Soviets are taking out Manhattan and we’ll all be dead in the morning. Not an unreasonable thought for a 14-year-old who had explored the remains of a Nike missile base just down Glenside Avenue.

It was heat lightning, I guess, not Brezhnev.

Another strange flashing light drew us all down to the kitchen one night. A pot of oil had caught fire on the stove, the flames rising in a column toward the ceiling. My mother, bare-handed and envisioning a fiery end to this old house, and to us, grabbed the pot by the handle and ran it outside. The oil sloshed onto her hands. It took some time for her burns to heal.

Perhaps, your flashbacks are like mine. Mowing. Ping-Pong. Arguments. Crying. Pimiento cheese sandwiches. No A/C. Ella and Sinatra on the console. Mom, in her South Carolina lilt, calling me “Honey” and Dad calling me “Rimbert.” Homemade banana ice cream. (Dad insisted, almost always, that we make banana. He said if we made peach, which I wanted, the fruit bits would freeze. We did try peach, once. I was vindicated: the peach bits stayed supple. He acknowledged it, grudgingly. Then, we kept making banana.)

Sometimes I wonder who slept in my room, pondering the world, in 1868 or 1928. Did they fret about loved ones at war? How great was the struggle during the Depression? And what about this piece of earth before 1808: Perhaps Lenape families lived at this spot near Blue Brook and Surprise Lake (or whatever they called those waters). No doubt the Lenape kids enjoyed the woods and hills I enjoyed. Maybe they made banana ice cream.

C.S. Lewis famously observed that we have loves and joys in this life that are sweet but somehow incomplete. “Most people, if they had really learned to look into their own hearts, would know that they do want, and want acutely, something that cannot be had in this world.” This feeling, this longing, suggests, Lewis said, that we were made for another world.

I think it’s like that with the idea of home. I could be wrong. My own interpretive grid (we are all interpreters of our lives) was demolished and rebuilt when, in college, I left an anemic agnosticism behind for the Christian faith. So forgive me for waxing theological: I submit that the treasured memories of home prefigure a future habitation where the yearnings and joys we’ve known here are maximized and fulfilled. I realize that many among us don’t have happy memories of home that one would want maximized; all the more reason, I think, to hope for an archetypal home up yonder.

And if indeed home suggests heaven, it’s worth pointing out that the common after-life tropes involving celestial harp-playing and a lot of floating around have little to do with Scripture. The denouement of the Bible is actually quite earthy: “a new heaven and a new earth” are forecast. The ultimate restoration. Earth 2.0. This makes me wonder whether, in that remade world, we might find a supremely improved New Jersey (if that’s possible), and a house like the one on Glenside Avenue, but with silent radiators and perfectly level floors. Who can say?

For now, take frequent inventory of your memories. Write a memoir. Take a lot of pictures. And talk to your kids about it all; I missed my opportunity to ask my parents several questions about that old house. I can’t believe it’s gone.