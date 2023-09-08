Students at New Jersey's Rutgers University say the lack of air conditioning is so bad they're sleeping in the lobby of their dorms.

Incoming freshmen just moved in this week during a heat wave, but they say their dorms have no AC.

With temperatures above 90 degrees this week, they are doing what they can to stay cool.

Some students have resorted to bombarding maintenance with requests to fix the issue.

Rutgers says the lack of A-C in some dorms is due to the buildings age. It is not clear if there are plans to update those buildings.