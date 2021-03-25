NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. - Rutgers University will require all students to get the COVID-19 vaccine before arriving on campus in the fall.
The New Jersey university said it made the decision based on assessments by public health experts and assurances by the federal government that vaccines will be available for all Americans by the end of May, according to a news release Thursday.
Students may request an exemption for medical or religious reasons, the school said. Students in fully online programs will not be required to get vaccinated.
The university is strongly urging faculty and staff to get the vaccine.
“Vaccination is key to stopping the current pandemic and to the return of campus instruction and activities closer to what we were accustomed to before the pandemic drastically changed life at Rutgers," said Brian Strom, the school's chancellor of biomedical and health sciences and executive vice president for health affairs.
Rutgers said it has received approval from the state to administer vaccines on campus to faculty, staff and students once supplies are available, though it's not clear when that will be.
The university appears to be one of the first to say it will require the vaccine for on-campus learning.