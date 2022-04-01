NEWARK, N.J. | A serial killer sentenced to 160 years in prison in New Jersey for killing three women is now accused of killing a 15-year-old girl whom he met online in 2016.
Authorities on Thursday charged Khalil Wheeler-Weaver with murder in the death of Mawa Doumbia of Newark.
She was last seen leaving her family’s home in 2016 and her remains were found in a vacant building in Orange in 2019.
The remains were identified in 2021. Wheeler-Weaver was sentenced to 160 years in prison in 2021 after he was convicted of using dating apps to lure three women for sex and strangling them in 2016. He claimed he was framed.