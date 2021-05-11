10-9-19 Generic fire truck.jpg

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. | Phillipsburg PD and fire department were dispatched on Monday evening, as flames erupted over a residential building on South Main Street.

A large structure fire was reported around 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from the town of Phillipsburg. Upon arrival, police, firefighters and EMS found an apartment building in flames, with the fire spreading quickly on a shared porch.

With the hard work of approximately 60 firefighters from five of Phillipsburg's six fire companies, the fire was able to be put out in just under an hour. One firefighter was escorted to the local hospital for injuries after the fire, but was released shortly after.

Residents in the burning building as well as the building next door were evacuated, and although no one was injured in the course of the fire, several residents are now displaced. Both buildings have been deemed uninhabitable, according to the news release.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but police and fire departments are still investigating.

