State Park Service NJ

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey State Park Service has posted an update on their Facebook page indicating several of their parks are currently filled to capacity. 

As of 12:31 p.m., Sunday afternoon the following areas are FILLED TO CAPACITY and parking lots are CLOSED:

- Island Beach State Park

- Hopatcong State Park

- High Point State Park

- Wawayanda State Park

- Long Pond Ironworks State Park (North Ramp and South Ramp of Monksville Reservoir and Beech Road)

- Norvin Green State Forest

- Ramapo Mountain State Forest

Please continue to check the page here, as it will be updated throughout the day. 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.