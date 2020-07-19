NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey State Park Service has posted an update on their Facebook page indicating several of their parks are currently filled to capacity.
As of 12:31 p.m., Sunday afternoon the following areas are FILLED TO CAPACITY and parking lots are CLOSED:
- Island Beach State Park
- Hopatcong State Park
- High Point State Park
- Wawayanda State Park
- Long Pond Ironworks State Park (North Ramp and South Ramp of Monksville Reservoir and Beech Road)
- Norvin Green State Forest
- Ramapo Mountain State Forest
Please continue to check the page here, as it will be updated throughout the day.