BRIDEGEWATER, N.J. - Steve Kalafer, the chairman emeritus of the Somerset Patriots baseball team in New Jersey, has died from cancer at the age of 71, according to the team's website.
Kalafer passed away on Wednesday morning.
“We are completely heartbroken by Steve’s passing. Everyone who ever came into contact with him over the years knows just how special a person he was,” said Somerset Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry.
“He built his dealerships and this team from the ground up with the customers, employees, his family, and the communities served always as his top priorities. He taught us all the value of doing things the right way, of taking the time to build long lasting relationships, and making a difference wherever you can. To say that he will be missed is an understatement. Everything we have here is because of his tireless efforts. We were fortunate to have such a wonderful chairman, father-figure, and friend. We know his sons Jonathan and Josh will help continue his legacy and our staff will strive to make him proud every day because we know he will always be with us, guiding our path and showing us the ways to succeed.”
The Somerset Patriots are heartbroken to announce the passing of Chairman Emeritus Steve Kalafer from cancer this morning at the age of 71. pic.twitter.com/nkNWVgy27Y— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 21, 2021
The Somerset Patriots is an American Minor League baseball team based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. It is the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.
Kalafer was a founding member of the Board of Directors of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and helped build it into an independent league and ultimately a Partner League of Major League Baseball, according to the team's website.
Kalafer’s love of baseball and the New York Yankees began with trips to Yankee Stadium with his father Milton, a tradition he continued throughout his life with his sons Jonathan and Josh and his grandchildren, according to the team's website.
Services will be private. The Somerset Patriots and the Kalafer family will be planning a celebration of Steve’s life at the ballpark at a later date, the team's website said.