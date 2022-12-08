HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. — A fan of Berks County-born pop star Taylor Swift is out $1,500 after getting scammed trying to buy concert tickets, according to the Hackettstown Police Department.
Police said they were contacted by a Hackettstown woman about the scam.
After some investigation, police said the woman was part of an online Facebook group, and a member of the group posted that the person had Taylor Swift concert tickets for sale.
That person then told the woman to send a text message for more information, which she did, and the person provided an email address to send the $1,480 through Zelle to obtain the tickets.
After the victim sent the money, the seller attempted to get more money from the victim, which the woman again sent, the police said.
When the woman didn't get the tickets, she figured out she got scammed.
Here are some ways to avoid such scams, per the police:
·
Research companies - If purchasing from a ticket reseller or event organizer, research them first. Avoid purchasing tickets from individuals who post on Craigslist or other online marketplaces.
·
Too good to be true - Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true and be cautious of enticing offers that are significantly less than the going rate.
·
Use official websites - When possible, use official band websites to purchase merchandise and authorized ticket brokers
·
Never use online payment methods, prepaid debit cards, or gift cards as payment - These forms of payment are often requested by scammers and once the money is gone, there is little recourse to get funds back. Opt to use a credit card on a secure website (look for HTTPS) as a payment method.
Report scams to the Federal Trade Commission and the Better Business Bureau.
Photos: Taylor Swift through the years
2006
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2006 file photo, Taylor Swift is photographed in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)
MARK HUMPHREY
2006
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Country singer Taylor Swift poses for photographers as she arrives for the 41st Academy of Country Music Awards, Tuesday, May 23, 2006, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
JAE C. HONG
2007
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Country singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 42nd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Tuesday, May 15, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae. C. Hong
2007
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift performs at the 41st Annual Country Music Association Awards, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2007, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
2007
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift arrives at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2007. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
Evan Agostini
2008
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift performs at the 43rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, May 18, 2008, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
2008
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift, left, poses with Britney Spears at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards held at Paramount Pictures Studio Lot on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Matt Sayles
2009
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift performs on the NBC "Today" television program in New York Friday, May 29, 2009. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
2009
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift performs during a concert, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2009 at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Stephen Chernin)
Stephen Chernin
2009
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift sings at the 43rd Annual Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2009. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphery
2010
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Singer Taylor Swift poses at the premiere of the film "Easy A" in Los Angeles, Monday, Sept. 13, 2010. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
2011
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift accepts the award for artist of the year at the 39th Annual American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Matt Sayles
2011
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift performs at Madison Square Garden, in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2011. Taylor Swift wrapped her 2011 Speak Now World Tour with two sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden. The tour visited 17 countries in 2011, and continues in 2012 with shows in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)
Charles Sykes
2011
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift performs at Madison Square Garden, in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2011. Taylor Swift wrapped her 2011 Speak Now World Tour with two sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden. The tour visited 17 countries in 2011, and continues in 2012 with shows in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)
Charles Sykes
2012
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift surfs the crowd at the MTV Video Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark J. Terrill/Invision/AP)
Mark J. Terrill
2013
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift performs at the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)
Frank Micelotta
2013
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift performs at the 2013 CMA Music Festival at the LP Field on Thursday, June 6, 2013 in Nashville,Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
Wade Payne
2013
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift accepts the award for artist of the year at the American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
John Shearer
2013
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, right, sings with US singers Taylor Swift, left, and Jon Bon Jovi at the Centrepoint Gala Dinner at Kensington Palace in London, Tuesday Nov. 26, 2013. Centrepoint is a charity supporting homeless young people aged 16-25 and the Duke is patron of the organisation. (AP Photo/Dominic Lipinski, Pool)
Dominic Lipinski
2014
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Matt Sayles
2014
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2014, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Matt Sayles
2014
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift performs on stage at the 42nd annual American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt SaylesInvision/AP)
Matt Sayles
2014
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift performs on stage at the 42nd annual American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Matt Sayles
2014
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift performs in Times Square during New Year's Eve festivities in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2014. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Craig Ruttle
2015
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 17, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)
Eric Jamison
2015
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift accepts the milestone award at the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, April 19, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
2015
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift poses in the press room with the awards for top Billboard 200 album for “1989”, top female artist, chart achievement, top artist, top Billboard 200 artist, top hot 100 artist, top digital song artist, and top streaming song (video) for “Shake It Off” at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 17, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)
Eric Jamison
2015
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift performs during the "1989" world tour at Staples Center on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Matt Sayles
2015
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift accepts the award for female video of the year for “Blank Space” at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Matt Sayles
2016
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift performs at the 58th annual Grammy Awards on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Matt Sayles
2016
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift poses in the press room with the awards for album of the year for 1989, pop vocal album for 1989 and best music video for "Bad Blood" at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
2016
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift, winner of the BMI Taylor Swift Award, arrives at the 64th annual BMI Pop Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Tuesday, May 10, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)
John Salangsang
2018
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift performs during the Reputation Stadium Tour opener at University of Phoenix Stadium on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP)
Rick Scuteri
2019
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
2019
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift, winner of the artist of the decade award, performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
2019
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Regina King, left, presents the award for artist of the year to Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
2020
Updated
Nov 1, 2022
Taylor Swift arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
