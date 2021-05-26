PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. | What began as a seemingly small traffic stop turned into a drug bust for New Jersey police on Monday.
A press release from Warren County, N.J. states that a man, Tyrrek Cook, has been placed into custody on multiple charges of drug and gun violations, such as possession of controlled dangerous substances and possession of illegal firearms.
Cook was stopped by local police for allegedly failing to maintain his lane and driving while suspended, and police reports claim he ran away when they tried to question him.
When looking through Cook's car, police report they found multiple illegal substances such as bags of cocaine, heroine, and also claim they found a loaded gun.
Police now have Cook in custody in a Warren County Correctional facility, according to the police press release. More information will follow upon a preliminary hearing.