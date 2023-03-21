WASHINGTON - A New Jersey lawmaker wants to make the commute to New York City easier.

U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. introduced a bill to conduct a cost/benefit analysis of a direct trip to NYC via NJ Transit's Raritan Valley Line.

The study would be conducted by the transportation secretary. It would compare a "one-seat-ride" trip during peak hours to the current commute, where riders have to change trains at Newark Penn Station in order to get to New York City.

The bill, dubbed the One-Seat-Ride Act, was referred to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials.