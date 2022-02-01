U.S. Representative Tom Malinowski recently returned from a trip to Ukraine alongside a bipartisan congressional delegation. He's sharing his experience from overseas and what they're planning to do now.
Division continues regarding the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Russia says the U.S. is hyping up hysteria but the U.S. disagrees.
"Imagine if a guy put a loaded gun to your head and then criticized you for complaining about it and said 'oh you're just stoking tensions', come on, everyone sees what's going on here," said U.S. Representative Tom Malinowski, covering New Jersey's 7th congressional district including all of Hunterdon County, and parts of Essex, Morris, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties.
Malinowksi is sharing his recent trip to Ukraine alongside congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan and other members of congress.
Houlahan represents Pennsylvania's 6th Congressional District includes all of Chester County and southeastern Berks County, including the city of Reading.
"Our position against Russia is a lot stronger when the Russians know they cant divide us," continued Malinowksi. "We decided to go to show Americans are united on this that whatever we may think about politics are arguments. We understand how dangerous it could be if Russia thinks it could get away with changing the borders of Europe by force."
The group traveled to Brussels to meet with European allies at NATO's headquarters. From there, they went to Ukraine to meet with the President.
Malinowksi spoke to 69 News about the discussions with President Volodymyr Zelensky and others. "Leaders in his government, ordinary people and did our best to reassure them that the U.S. is with the good guys here."
Malinowski says the group tried to impress on them as bad as it is, it could be worse. He says a move from Russia would set a horrible precedent all over the world for dictators to believe they can take over other countries.
He says remaining a united front is key. "The one thing we are not doing, the Ukrainians are not asking us to do, is to send our own troops. The president said we are not asking you to fight for us. We will fight for ourselves, just make sure Russia pays the price."
Malinowski also shared U.S. Senators are getting closer to reaching a deal on legislation to sanction Russia over its actions.
It'll include more military assistance, which would include helping them to fight back against the cyber attacks that the Russians continue to use against Ukraine.