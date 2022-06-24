The cardigan of the Golden Bear Jack Nicklaus, the civilian flight suit of Golf's King Arnold Palmer, and the iconic painting of Bobby Jones are all housed inside a 1919 Somerset County, New Jersey mansion.
Senior Director of the USGA Golf Museum and Library Hilary Cronheim says the interactive museum includes a 100,000-volume library, 750,000 images, 250,000 hours of film footage, and 85,000 artifacts, including the 6-iron astronaut Alan Shepard screwed onto a tool for his 1971 moon shot.
"Took two golf balls, stuck it in his sock, and smuggled it up to the moon," Cronheim said.
From the cosmos to the Saucon Valley Country Club.
"Larry Loaretti's hat when he won in 1992," I said.
"It's actually kind of cool because it's signed by Alan Shepard," Cronheim said.
The museum also traces the history of golf in the context of America's social and cultural history, including Mickey Wright, one of the game's greatest players, male or female.
"Many will say the best golf swing they've ever seen," Cronheim said.
There's also a replica of the "Himalaya" putting surface in St. Andrew, Scotland, that visitors can try.
"Not that people leave with necessarily a better understanding of golf history, but that how golf and it's history is something that's relatable to everyone."