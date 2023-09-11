FLEMINGTON, Nj - A Virginia man is under arrest after police say he was found with drugs and an assault rifle at a local music festival.

Police arrested 42-year-old Douglas Courter of Woodbridge, Virginia on Saturday at the Central Jersey Jazz Festival in Flemington.

Officers were originally called out for a report of a male in a vehicle acting suspicious and possibly unconscious.

When they arrived, police stated they noticed the odor of burnt marijuana and found an uncooperative Courter allegedly trying to hide crack cocaine in his pants.

A search of the vehicle turned up quantities of marijuana and cocaine and, within arm's reach, a fully loaded Smith & Wesson M+P 15 rifle with a high-capacity magazine.

Courter was taken into custody and is facing drug and firearms charges.